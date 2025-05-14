Middle East Monitor
Yemen: Sanaa airport to resume operations after Israeli strikes, official says

May 14, 2025 at 9:46 am

A view of damage after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on Sanaa airport in Iranian-backed Houthi-run Yemeni capital on May 07, 2025. [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport will resume operations today, the airport’s General Director Khaled Al-Shayef said yesterday.

The announcement came after a visit by the prime minister, the first deputy prime minister, and the minister of transport and public works to the airport to inspect the damage caused by a series of Israeli air strikes earlier this month.

“The technical and engineering teams completed the development work according to the specified timetable, allowing the airport to resume operations, which is a vital lifeline for Yemenis, especially in light of the current circumstances,” Al-Shayef said.

Operations have been suspended since 7 May due to damage from the Israeli strikes after the Yemeni Houthis fired a missile that landed near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport in Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

