90% of Gaza’s population forcibly displaced by Israel: UN

May 15, 2025 at 4:52 pm

Palestinians attempt to travel between northern and southern Gaza on foot or by non-motorized vehicles such as bicycles, motorcycles, horse carts, and tuk-tuks, as the Israeli army expands its control over the Netzarim Corridor and pushes westward toward Rashid Street, effectively severing direct transit routes across the region on May 12, 2025. [Mahmoud Abu Hamda – Anadolu Agency]

Around 90 per cent of Gaza’s 2.4 million population has been forcibly displaced by Israel’s ongoing war on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said today.

As Palestinians mark the 77th anniversary of their expulsion from their towns in historical Palestine after attacks by Zionist gangs and the creation of the occupation state of Israel, UNRWA said: “In 1948, more than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced from their towns and villages. These events are known as the Nakba.”

“77 years later, Palestinians continue to be forcibly displaced.”

The refugee agency said that the Israeli war has forced 90 per cent of the population to flee their homes.

“Some have been displaced 10 times or more.”

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

