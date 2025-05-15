Israel holding 2 pregnant Palestinians in harsh prison conditions

Israeli occupation authorities are reportedly holding two Palestinian women, both five months pregnant, under harsh conditions at Damon Prison, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported.

In a statement issued yesterday, the organisation named the two women as Rima Balawi from Tulkarm and Zahraa Al-Kawazba from Bethlehem. It said both are being held in poor conditions similar to those faced by other male and female prisoners in the facility.

The club said the detainees are subjected to what it described as “systematic and organised violations”, including deliberate starvation and deprivation of basic needs.

Rima Balawi, 31, a mother of two, was arrested from her home in Tulkarm in February, accused by Israeli occupation authorities of what they called “incitement”.

Zahraa Al-Kawazba, 37, a mother of three, was arrested in early April at an Israeli checkpoint after returning with her family from Jericho.

The statement added that Israeli courts have extended their detention several times in recent weeks.

The rights group also expressed concern about their health, noting that Balawi suffers from thalassemia, a blood disorder, while Al-Kawazba has neurological problems and requires close medical attention.