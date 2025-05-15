Israel kills 4 Palestinians in occupied West amid ongoing escalation

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation army fire in the West Bank today amid rising escalation in the occupied territory, security sources said.

The four lost their lives when Israeli occupation forces besieged and opened fire on a house in the town of Tammun, south of Tubas in northwestern West Bank, the sources told the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli forces seized the bodies of the four Palestinians, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army shut several roads in the central West Bank, hindering the movement of Palestinians in the occupied territory.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Israeli forces closed the northern entrance of Ramallah, causing traffic jams and forcing people to wait in their vehicles for long hours.

The army also closed other roads between Ramallah and its surrounding towns and villages amid Israeli military restrictions, he added.

“I have been stuck in my car since dawn to be allowed to move,” Ibrahim Azzam, a Palestinian resident, told Anadolu.

“These Israeli restrictions only aim to toughen our daily life and force our people to emigrate,” he added.

Separately, the Israeli occupation army demolished a Palestinian home in the town of Majdal Bani Fadil near Nablus city in the northern West Bank, citing the lack of building permits, witnesses said.

Israel widely uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C in the occupied West Bank, which is under Israel’s administrative and security control, and constitutes around 60 per cent of the West Bank.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.

At least 966 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.