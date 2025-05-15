Kuwait continues to revoke citizenships, with over 14,000 appeals submitted

Some 1,291 cases have been referred to the Kuwaiti Cabinet to have their citizenship revoked, according to reports.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior announced that the Nationality Committee decided to revoke the citizenship of nine individuals due to dual citizenship. It also withdrew citizenship from 113 individuals on the grounds of fraud, false statements, forgery, and those who had acquired nationality through them by dependency.

The statement added that the committee withdrew citizenship from another 86 individuals for similar reasons, including fraud and forgery, as well as from those who had gained nationality through them. Additionally, 1,083 cases were revoked for having obtained citizenship under the category of “honourable service” and others who had acquired it through them by dependency.

Ali Al-Dhubaybi, the head of the government’s appeals committee for matters related to the revocation, forfeiture, or loss of Kuwaiti nationality, announced that since the committee began accepting complaints, they have received a total of 14,360 appeals.

He explained that people whose citizenship was withdrawn between 20 February 2024 and 30 April 2025, as announced in the Official Gazette, have 60 days to submit an appeal.