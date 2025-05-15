Middle East Monitor
Trump touts investments worth $10 trillion from his Mideast tour

May 15, 2025 at 4:27 pm

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (R) listens to a speech by US President Donald Trump during a signing ceremony at the Royal Palace in Doha on May 14, 2025. [Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images]

The US has secured investments worth $10 trillion as result of President Donald Trump’s Middle East tour this week, Trump said in a speech at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar today.

Trump said that Qatar will make $42 billion in military purchases and invest $10 billion to improve Al Udeid Air Base, which houses members of the US, UK, and Qatari air forces.

Trump’s visit to Doha is part of a Gulf tour that began on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia and is scheduled to conclude Friday in the United Arab Emirates.

His visit to Qatar is the first by a US president to the Gulf country since George W. Bush’s visit in 2003.

An infographic titled "Trump’s high-stakes Gulf tour" created in Ankara, Turkiye on May 13, 2025. [Yasin Demirci - Anadolu Agency]

An infographic titled “Trump’s high-stakes Gulf tour” created in Ankara, Turkiye on May 13, 2025. [Yasin Demirci – Anadolu Agency]

