Trump touts investments worth $10 trillion from his Mideast tour

The US has secured investments worth $10 trillion as result of President Donald Trump’s Middle East tour this week, Trump said in a speech at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar today.

Trump said that Qatar will make $42 billion in military purchases and invest $10 billion to improve Al Udeid Air Base, which houses members of the US, UK, and Qatari air forces.

Trump’s visit to Doha is part of a Gulf tour that began on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia and is scheduled to conclude Friday in the United Arab Emirates.

His visit to Qatar is the first by a US president to the Gulf country since George W. Bush’s visit in 2003.

