Turkish aid agency opens rehabilitation, education center for women in war-torn Sudan

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) opened a “Safe Home” in Port Sudan on Thursday to support women and girls affected by the ongoing conflict in Sudan since April 15, 2023, Anadolu reports.

Launched under Turkiye’s “Year of the Family” initiative, the center was opened in coordination with Sudan’s Red Sea State’s Ministry of Social Development and in partnership with the Bit Makali National Association.

Designed to aid displaced women from conflict-hit regions such as Khartoum, Gezira, and Sennar, the project aims to provide psychological treatment and vocational training for victims of sexual violence and forced marriages, enabling them to regain independence.

The opening ceremony was attended by Red Sea State Governor Mustafa Mohamed Nour, Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Fatih Yildiz, TIKA Sudan Coordinator Galip Yilmaz, Bit Makali Chairperson Lubna Abdurrahman, and local officials.

Nour highlighted the project’s “therapy through work” model and expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s ongoing support, especially the agency’s projects in Suakin Island and across the region.

Yildiz emphasized that the center not only offers psychological rehabilitation for women who endured sexual violence but also provides them tools and training to reintegrate into society.

“TIKA has equipped the center with materials ranging from sewing machines to cooking tools to help women earn a livelihood,” he said.

Yildiz underlined Turkiye’s long-term commitment, saying: “This war will end. Sudan and its people will emerge strong. Turkiye and TIKA will continue to stand by Sudan both now and after the war.”

Yilmaz further said the organization has carried out more than 750 projects in Sudan since 2006.

“This center focuses on rehabilitating and empowering the most vulnerable women exposed to physical and sexual violence by helping them feel safe and confident again,” he said.

