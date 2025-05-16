China calls for 2-state solution with Palestinian state to move past Nakba

China reiterated its call for a two-state solution towards an independent State of Palestine to move past the Nakba of Palestinians “forever”.

Mentioning how in the 1948 Nakba, when Palestinians were forcibly expelled from their homes to make for the creation of the occupation state of Israel, Chinese Ambassador to the UN, Geng Shuang, told a UN event commemorating the Nakba yesterday: “Today… the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinian people has not only remained unaddressed, but has even worsened.”

“Israel’s escalating siege on Gaza has led to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe for two million people who face the threat of forced relocation. The continued expansion of settlements in the West Bank and the intensifying settler violence have relentlessly squeezed the space for the Palestinian people and eroded the basis of the two-State solution,” said Geng, according to a statement by China’s mission at the UN.

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since 2 March, deepening an already dire humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

More than 53,000 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its genocidal military offensive in October 2023.

Geng called on Israel to implement various UN resolutions, comply with International Court of Justice (ICJ) provisional measures and advisory opinion, as well as immediately cease all military attacks.

Without giving names, but in what is understood to be an attack on the US, Geng said: “A major power with significant influence over the party concerned [Israel] should uphold an impartial and objective position, and take tangible actions to calm the fighting in Gaza and ease tensions in West Bank.”

Reiterating support for an early establishment of fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, he said: “China will continue to work tirelessly with all peace-loving countries to promote the implementation of the two-state solution and to realise a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the question of Palestine at an early date, so that the Nakba Day will forever remain in the past.”