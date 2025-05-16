France to file ICJ complaint against Iran over detained citizens

France will file a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice for what it says is a violation of its obligation to grant consular protection to French nationals detained in Iran, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said today.

“Today, I am filing a complaint before the International Court of Justice against Iran for violating its obligation to grant the right to consular protection,” Barrot said in an interview with France 2 television.

Barrot said two French citizens detained in Iran for three years had been “deprived of” visits from embassy representatives.

Cecile Kohler, a 40-year-old literature teacher, and her companion Jacques Paris were arrested on 7 May, 2022, during a trip to Iran, according to French media. They are accused by Iranian authorities of espionage. Paris, however, considers them “state hostages.”