Gaza’s civil defence crews cannot deal with overwhelming volume of attacks on north

Israeli strikes destroyed 85% of Gaza Municipality's vehicles. [Mohammed Asad/MiddleEastMonitor]

The Palestinian Civil Defence Authority in the Gaza Strip has said its crews cannot respond to the sheer number of reported attacks in northern Gaza.

Spokesman Mahmoud Basal said civil defence crews are no longer sufficient to respond to the calls they receive. “Our crews have recovered more than 50 martyrs from homes targeted on Friday,” said Basal, explaining that the Israeli occupation army is “systematically killing” Palestinians by targeting all of the Gaza Strip, noting that 11 members from one family had been killed in one attack.

Civil defence teams are facing significant difficulties in carrying out their duties in northern Gaza, and that more than 85 per cent of the civil defence’s capabilities have been destroyed since the start of the war in October 2023.

“Citizens are dying under the rubble due to the civil defence teams’ inability to rescue them. Our capabilities have significantly declined and the service system in general is in a catastrophic state,” he added.

Palestinian media reported Friday morning that more than 100 people were killed in Israeli shelling of homes in the city of Beit Lahia and the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza last night.

Civil defence crews in Gaza reported yesterday that the death toll from Israeli attacks on Wednesday had exceeded 100 Palestinians, including more than 61 killed in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

The Israeli army has significantly intensified its military operations in Gaza in recent days, while the Hebrew newspaper Maariv quoted an Israeli army source as saying that the extensive air strikes across the Gaza Strip are preparatory measures for “future activity” in the Strip.

