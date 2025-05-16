Middle East Monitor
Houthis slam Trump’s visit to Gulf amid Israel’s genocide in Gaza

May 16, 2025 at 2:58 pm

People listen to Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi as he speaks via video conference, in Sana'a, Yemen on March 17, 2023 [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]

Leader of the Houthi group in Yemen, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, yesterday criticised US President Donald Trump’s visit to several Gulf states amid Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

“The Israeli enemy is a partner in all American financial and political gains from the Arab regimes… The Americans take money from the Arabs and generously provide the Israelis with weapons and cash,” Al-Houthi said, according to the group’s Al-Masirah TV channel.

“The Americans are working to consolidate their influence at all levels, especially with some Arab regimes keen to integrate with them. The Americans gain twice from the Arab regimes: once by what they take from them, and the second by employing them in their service,” he added.

Al-Houthi warned Arab regimes, saying their cooperation with the US is “futile”, explaining that their “offers” are being exploited by the US’s aggressive policies toward Arab and Muslim nations.

