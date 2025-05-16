Iran asserts nuclear rights, calls for lifting sanctions to build trust with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country will not give up its right to enrich nuclear energy, while also expressing Tehran’s readiness to build trust with Washington if sanctions are lifted.

Speaking at the Tehran International Book Fair today, Araghchi criticised what he described as contradictory statements from the United States, asking: “Is this due to a lack of focus in Washington or a tactic used during negotiations? I have an analysis, but I will not share it here.”

“The public messages exchanged between the negotiating sides do not necessarily reflect what is said at the negotiating table,” the Iranian minister emphasised, adding that “Alongside the talks, there is also a media war, and each side tries to use it to its advantage.”

In the same context, Araghchi stressed that Iran’s negotiation approach is based on upholding its core principles and positions as outlined both publicly and during discussions. He underscored that defending the Iranian people’s right to nuclear energy, including enrichment, is one of those core principles, and Iran will not back down from it.

Talks between Iranian and US negotiators to resolve disputes over Tehran’s nuclear programme ended in Oman on Sunday with further negotiations expected, officials said.

The Trump administration gave Iran a proposal for a nuclear deal during the fourth round of negotiations on Sunday, a US official and two other sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Axios.

But a senior Iranian official said Tehran had not received any fresh proposal from the United States to resolve the decades-long nuclear dispute.

