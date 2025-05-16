Lebanese nasheed artist accused of providing Israel with intel linked to over 35 Hezbollah murders

Investigations into a Lebanese nasheed artist, currently held on charges of collaborating with Israel, have uncovered that he supplied precise intelligence on Hezbollah leaders. This information reportedly facilitated a series of assassinations targeting over 35 senior figures within the party, according to the Al-Modon local news website yesterday.

A judicial source informed the outlet that the singer, known only by the initials M.S., is approximately 30 years old and has gathered highly sensitive information due to his close connections with Hezbollah’s inner circles. His father is part of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, and his brother is regarded as a “martyr” within the party’s ranks.

He reportedly exploited these connections to uncover the names of newly appointed commanders following the killing of their predecessors. He would inform Israeli contacts immediately after any new appointments were made, allowing for further targeted assassinations during last year’s Israeli offensive on Lebanon.

According to the same source, the intelligence he provided played a key role in operations carried out in Beirut’s southern suburbs and in southern Lebanon. These operations targeted figures whose identities were known only within the party’s most secure networks.

The source added that the nature of the information “would be nearly impossible to obtain” without a human source in direct and ongoing contact with Hezbollah’s environment.

