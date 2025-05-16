Qatar PM: Israel’s attacks in Gaza confirm its lack of interest in negotiations

Israel responded to peace efforts by launching more deadly air strikes on the Gaza Strip, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.

In an interview with CNN, coinciding with Qatar’s reception of US President Donald Trump and hosting a new round of negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza yesterday, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman said that Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip this week confirm its lack of interest in truce negotiations.

He considered the progress made in the release of American citizen Edan Alexander as a breakthrough for renegotiations, expressing regret that Israel responded to this progress “with heavy bombardment while sending the delegation” to negotiate in Doha.

He emphasised that the reason for the conflict between Israel and the countries in the region is “the occupation of Palestinian and Syrian territories.”

He viewed Israel’s statement that it will negotiate without ending the war as a sign of its disinterest in reaching a settlement. He said: “We expressed our concern to the Israelis and informed them of the need to engage in meaningful negotiations.”

“We hope to see progress, but I am not sure it will happen soon given the Israeli behaviour,” he added.

“The solution is difficult in the Gaza Strip unless the parties are willing to engage in meaningful negotiations.”