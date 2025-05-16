Witkoff informed mediators US does not plan to force Israel to end Gaza war: reports

US envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, has informed mediators that Washington does not intend to force Israel to end the war on Gaza, in light of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to do so, the Times of Israel reported citing two Arab officials.

According to the Israeli paper, Qatari and Egyptian mediators had hoped the US would pressure Israel to end its military assault on the enclave, especially after President Donald Trump and several of his senior aides expressed a desire to see the war end, following Hamas’s release of American-Israeli soldier, Edan Alexander.

Speaking on the final day of his Gulf tour today, Trump told reporters in Abu Dhabi: “We’re looking at Gaza. And we’re going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving.”

He, however, failed to outline what Washington plans to do, as Israel intensified its attacks on Palestinians in Gaza during Trump’s Gulf tour, killing more than 100 civilians every day.

