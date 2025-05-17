Germany ‘deeply concerned’ over Israel’s renewed Gaza offensive

Germany on Saturday criticized Israel’s latest military attacks in Gaza, warning that the offensive could undermine ceasefire efforts, endanger the lives of hostages, and worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis, Anadolu reports.

“The launch of a renewed Israeli ground offensive in Gaza is cause for deep concern – both with regard to Israel’s strategic objectives and the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that while Israel has the right to defend itself within the framework of international law, its current military actions could endanger the lives of remaining hostages, including German citizens.

“A large-scale military offensive also carries the risk of further worsening the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, reducing the chances of achieving a much-needed long-term ceasefire,“ the ministry said.

”Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has spoken with his Israeli counterpart today and remains in close contact with other regional partners.”

In recent days, the Israeli military has intensified its bombardment of Gaza, conducting some of the deadliest attacks since March.

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza crossings to food, medical supplies, and humanitarian aid, worsening an existing humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

Israel’s strict restrictions on essential supplies have left over 2 million Palestinians in desperate conditions, which international organizations have described as a deliberate act of collective punishment.

More than 53,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza during Israel’s ongoing military offensive since October 2023.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

