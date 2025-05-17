Hamas hails stances by European nations demanding an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, hailed several European countries on Friday that demanded an end to the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

Hamas welcomed the positions of Spain, Norway, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta and Slovenia, in “rejecting silence in the face of the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and calling for halting the aggression, completely lifting the unjust siege.”

The seven countries said earlier that many Palestinians “could starve to death in the coming days and weeks unless immediate action is taken”.

“We will not be silent in front of the man-made humanitarian catastrophe that is taking place before our eyes in Gaza,” they said.

The statement by Hamas also welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s position, where he “called for an immediate ceasefire, an end to the unjust siege on Gaza, and rejected the occupation’s practices against Palestinian civilians.”

The Palestinian group said Macron’s stance “adds to several positions by European countries and figures who reject the continuation of this criminal war.”

“These moral and responsible positions represent a voice of conscience in the face of the (Israeli) occupation’s ongoing crimes and massacres against our people,” Hamas added.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

