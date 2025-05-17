Tunisia urges ‘immediate’ halt to escalation in Libya

Tunisia urged an “immediate” halt to escalation in all parts of Libya on Friday, citing dangers that developments pose to the country’s future and the safety of its people, Anadolu reports.

The Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement Tunisia’s readiness to host a Libyan-led dialogue, facilitated by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict, according to the TAP News Agency.

The statement voiced concern about the worsening security situation in Tripoli and its consequences for the safety and security of Libyans and other residents.

It reaffirmed Tunisia’s dedication to backing Libyan-led solutions without external interference.

“Tunisia stands prepared to serve as neutral ground for Libyan brothers to pursue a political settlement that preserves Libya’s unity and meets its people’s aspirations for security and stability,” it said.

READ: Armed clashes renew in Libyan capital

The statement included Tunisia’s emphasis on the importance of listening to the voice of reason and placing national interest above all, within a framework of consensus among all Libyan factions.

“This will enable a comprehensive process to be initiated under the auspices of the United Nations, with the aim of ending violence and advancing the political process in Libya towards organizing elections and establishing unified, permanent state institutions that take into account the interests of all Libyan citizens, regardless of their background, and that guarantee the unity, sovereignty and stability of the state,” it noted.

The statement also urged the laying down of arms and an end to violence, calling on Libyans to settle their differences through dialogue.

READ: Trump planning to relocate up to 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya: Report