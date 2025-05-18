Hamas condemns Israel’s ‘new atrocity’ with air strike on Gaza tents

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, denounced on Saturday Israeli air strikes targeting tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Mevasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, calling it a “new atrocity” and a clear war crime, Anadolu reports.

The group said the attack, which resulted in fires and deaths, exposed the “fascist nature” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

It described targeting and burning civilian tents as a blatant violation of all humanitarian and international legal norms, and accused the US of bearing increased responsibility because of its political and military support for Israel.

Hamas also condemned the international community and the UN for their silence in the face of Israel’s “unprecedented violations” against civilians, calling it “a painful display of helplessness.”

The group urged Arab and Muslim countries to take urgent and effective steps to stop the massacre and genocide, provide aid to the Palestinian people and support the resistance.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 injured in an airstrike, which ignited a fire in the tents where internally displaced persons were sheltering.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.​​​​​​​

