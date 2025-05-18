Italy urges Gaza ceasefire as Nakba protests sweep Rome, Milan

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Saturday that the country does not want Palestinians to suffer, Anadolu reports.

Speaking during a visit to Sicily, Tajani said: “While efforts are being made to achieve peace in many parts of the world such as Ukraine, Libya, and the Middle East, we no longer want the Palestinian people to suffer. Let the attacks stop, let us reach a ceasefire.”

Stating that the Palestinian people should not be harmed and that Israeli captives should be released, Tajani added: “We should say this to the Israeli government: enough is enough,” he said. “Secure your independence and safety but let us achieve peace. We are doing the same for Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties called on Tajani to move from words to action, adding that efforts should be made to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from ordering the bombing of civilians. They also wanted an end to the blockage of humanitarian aid access.

The opposition parties urged the government to work to allow Italian parliamentarians and civil society organizations to enter the Gaza Strip and provide assistance to civilians.

Protests were held Saturday in Rome and Milan to mark 77 years since the Nakba, or Catastrophe, during which more than 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly displaced to establish the state of Israel in 1948.

The Nakba resulted in the permanent displacement of more than half the Palestinian population, according to the UN.

