Syria announces merger of all military units under Defense Ministry

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced Saturday the merger of all military units under the umbrella of the Ministry of Defense to unify the military structure within a single institutional framework, Anadolu reports.

“In light of the importance of institutional work, we stress the necessity for the remaining small military groups to join the ministry within 10 days of this announcement, as part of the ongoing unification and organization efforts,” Abu Qasra announced in a series of posts on X.

He affirmed that “any delay in this regard will require appropriate action in accordance with the applicable laws.”

On Dec. 24, all factions in Syria agreed with President Ahmad al-Sharaa to dissolve and integrate under the Ministry of Defense, during a meeting in Damascus.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

READ: Continued Israeli violations against Syria ‘threaten regional stability,’ says foreign minister