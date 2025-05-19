148 Palestinians killed in 24 hours of Israeli air strikes on Gaza

Some 148 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours as intensified Israeli air strikes continued across the Gaza Strip.

Early this morning, WAFA news agency reported that five Palestinians were killed and several others were injured when Israeli occupation forces bombed a house belonging to the Abu Al-Rous family near Hamad City, northwest of Khan Yunis.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said Israeli drones targeted a group of Palestinians while they were digging a water well in the Al-Saftawi neighbourhood, north of Gaza City.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence, said the air strike killed eight people and left others wounded.

Basal added that the escalating Israeli attacks have severely hampered the ability of the Civil Defence, which is already suffering from limited resources, to respond to emergency calls from residents.

He also explained that 85 per cent of all Civil Defence vehicles in Gaza have stopped functioning due to a shortage of fuel. He warned that the fuel crisis is worsening by the day.

He cautioned that all Civil Defence services could completely cease within the next 72 hours, as crews may no longer be able to carry out their humanitarian duties without the minimum fuel required to operate vehicles.

