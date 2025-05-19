Flights to Tel Aviv airport suspended after missile fired from Yemen

Takeoff and landing at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport were briefly suspended yesterday after a missile was launched towards it from Yemen, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said air raid sirens sounded across the central region yesterday, including in Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion, Lod, Bat Yam, Petah Tikva, Rehovot, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Herzliya, Netanya, Ramat Hasharon and Raanana.

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli occupation army claimed it had intercepted the missile.

The Magen David Adom emergency service reported that at least one person was injured while fleeing to shelters in the town of Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv.

On Saturday, the Israeli occupation army said the air force had intercepted a drone launched from the east and which activated air raid sirens.

For their part, Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for targeting Ben Gurion International Airport twice within24 hours, using two ballistic missiles and a drone.

The group said the attack came following Israeli air strikes against the ports of Hudaydah and Salif in western Yemen on Friday evening, as well as a threat by Tel Aviv to assassinate the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi.

The Houthis say their attacks against Israel are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza, and will continue as long as Tel Aviv continues its genocide of the Palestinians.

Israel’s ongoing military assault in Gaza has so far killed and wounded more than 174,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women. A further 11,000 are missing, presumed dead under the rubble.