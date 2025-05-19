Israeli bulldozers demolish wall of Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza

Israeli bulldozers demolished the northern wall of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza today, according to RT Arabic’s correspondent in the besieged enclave.

The director-general of the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that “the occupation targeted the health system by bombing hospitals and patients.” He added that Israeli occupation forces “opened fire on the intensive care unit of the Indonesian Hospital.”

“Occupation aircraft targeted a patient inside the Indonesian Hospital,” he added.

The director-general also expressed hope that aid- including food and medicines – would soon be allowed into Gaza soon.

Earlier today several Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Yarmouk area of central Gaza.

Air strikes also targeted the eastern Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, where the home of the Abu Teir family was struck, resulting in multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media outlets reported that Israeli aircraft struck a house near the Jordanian field hospital west of Khan Yunis.