Libyan party accuses UN mission of complicating political path

A Libyan party has accused the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) of “fuelling crises” and complicating the political path in the country.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Voice of the People’s Party called for a popular sit-in in front of the mission’s headquarters in the capital, Tripoli, to protest “the UN’s failure to end the division and achieve stability.”

The statement said since the beginning of its work more than ten years ago, the UN mission has sponsored a number of agreements that have not produced radical solutions, citing the Skhirat Agreement of 2015, the political dialogue forums in Geneva and Tunis in 2020, in addition to the advisory committees and the constitutional basis, which have remained unimplemented.

The party added that the initiatives have only “entrenched the state of political division and legitimise bodies whose mandates have expired,” calling on the Libyan people to raise their voices and demand a more impartial and effective international role that reflects Libyans’ aspirations to end the transitional phase and hold free elections.