Netanyahu: Israel to take over ‘all of Gaza’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that his occupation army will take over “all of Gaza” and admitted that mounting pressure has forced Israel to resume humanitarian aid into the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Israel “is going to take over all of Gaza, that’s what we are going to do,” Netanyahu said in a video message on his X account.

Netanyahu admitted that pressure on Israel was “approaching a red line,” forcing the occupation state to resume the delivery of “basic aid” to Gaza.

Israel has kept all crossings into Gaza closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since 2 March, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Nearly 2.4 million people in the enclave live completely dependent on humanitarian aid, according to World Bank data.

According to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), hundreds of thousands of Palestinians eat only one meal every two or three days amid Israel’s crippling blockade.

Yesterday, Netanyahu said that Israel will permit the entry of “a basic quantity of food” for Gaza’s 2.4 million population “to prevent the emergence of a hunger crisis.”

According to Israel’s Army Radio, nine aid trucks will be allowed into Gaza after nearly 80 days of a crippling siege on the war-devastated territory.

“In order to complete our victory, to defeat Hamas and free the hostages, we cannot reach a point of famine,” Netanyahu said. “They won’t support us.”

The Israeli occupation army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children.