UN says nearly 100,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza in past 4 days

More than 97,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the Gaza Strip over the past four days, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday, warning that displacement is a “constant” in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

“Humanitarian aid must never be used to influence the movement of people”, the IOM wrote on X.

Expressing readiness with partners to assist displaced communities inside Gaza, the UN agency reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire and full, safe, sustained access to operate.

Israel has kept all crossings into Gaza closed since March 2, deepening the enclave’s humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Sunday that a “basic quantity of food” would be allowed in to prevent a hunger crisis.

Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.​​​​​​​

READ: UN says 9 aid trucks cleared for Gaza are ‘a drop in the ocean’