Houthis declare naval blockade of Haifa port

The military spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarallah group (the Houthis), Yahya Saree, announced yesterday that the group has begun enforcing a naval blockade on the port of Haifa in Israel, in line with directives issued by its leadership.

In an official statement, Saree warned: “We alert companies whose vessels are currently docked at this port or heading towards it that Haifa has, from the moment of this statement’s release, become one of our targets. These companies must take this announcement — and any future ones — into serious consideration.”

He added that the decision followed the group’s successful enforcement of a blockade on Eilat Port, which has since ceased operations.

“We will not hesitate to take further necessary measures in support of our oppressed Palestinian people and their brave resistance,” Saree said.

He stressed that “all military decisions and measures related to the Israeli enemy — including support operations and both air and naval blockades — will be suspended only when the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

The spokesperson further explained that these actions were a direct response to what he described as Israel’s intensifying assault on Gaza. “The enemy has escalated its brutal aggression against our brothers and people in Gaza, committing dozens of massacres daily and killing hundreds in an unprecedented campaign the likes of which the world has never witnessed,” he explained.

He clarified that the blockade is also a reaction to the ongoing siege and starvation imposed on Gaza, and to Israel’s refusal to end its military operations and lift its blockade.

The Israeli occupation forces resumed their offensive on the Gaza Strip at dawn on 18 March, launching air strikes across the enclave. The renewed assault came in violation of a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, which had lasted nearly 60 days.

To date, more than 53,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its genocidal campaign in the enclave in October 2023. Experts warn the real number of those killed is significantly higher as many Palestinians are missing, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes.

READ: Israel intensified attacks on Gaza after release of US-Israeli soldier, rights group says