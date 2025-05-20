Israel will annex land in Gaza if Hamas does not return captives & leave, MK says

Israel will annex land in the Gaza Strip if Hamas does not return the Israeli captives and leave the Strip permanently, Minister of Culture and Sport, Miki Zohar, said.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Zohar claimed that Israel “cannot afford a famine in Gaza because it would lose international support.”

He added that the current period is not suitable for annexing the occupied West Bank, but added that the administration of US President Donald Trump offers an opportunity for that to happen.

The minister stressed that it is in Washington’s interest to ensure Israel maintains the upper hand in its conflict with Iran. “Tel Aviv and Washington are partners,” he said, adding: “We have some disagreements, but I know that Trump will always support us.”