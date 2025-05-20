King’s College Cambridge to divest from companies complicit in Israel’s occupation of Palestine

King’s College, Cambridge, has become the first Oxbridge institution to commit to wholly divest millions from the arms industry as well as companies complicit in the illegal occupation of Palestine by the end of the calendar year, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign reported today.

The announcement was made in an email to all students by Provost Dr Gillian Tett after a vote by the Governing Body last night. It follows almost a year of sustained campaigning from student activist group King’s Cambridge 4 Palestine (KC4P), alongside the broader Palestinian solidarity movement.

The college has voted to adopt a “responsible investment” policy which excludes companies involved in activities that are “generally recognised as illegal… such as occupation” and production of military weapons. The college has committed to implementing these changes in their investment portfolio this year.

“While this announcement has come far too late for the tens of thousands of Palestinians who have already been murdered by the Israeli state, KC4P has welcomed the commitment to divestment and hope that this sets a precedent for educational institutions globally,” PSC explained.

King’s Cambridge 4 Palestine said: “Israel has destroyed every university in Gaza; instead of investing in this destruction, our university should be supporting the rebuild of Gaza’s decimated education system.”

READ: 73% of Co-op members vote to boycott Israeli goods in landmark motion

At present, King’s College is the first Oxbridge institution to bring its investments in line with international law and “recognise the barbarity of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people,” the group added, urging the college to also apply these principles to the speakers and companies they choose to platform and affiliate themselves with, beyond addressing their financial ties.

Stella Swain, youth and student officer at the PSC, said: “This is a massive victory, and speaks to the incredible power and commitment of student campaigning, at King’s College and across the country. If King’s College, at the heart of Cambridge, can finally listen to its students and divest from the arms industry and companies complicit in the illegal occupation of Palestine, then every university can act to ensure they are on the right side of history.”

According to the movement, UK universities collectively invest nearly £460 million ($615 million) in companies complicit in Israel’s genocide, military occupation and apartheid.