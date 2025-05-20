Libya: Dozens of unidentified bodies found in Tripoli 

Dozens of unidentified bodies have been discovered in Tripoli, according to the Libyan Ministry of Interior.

At least 58 bodies were found yesterday inside the morgue of the Accident Hospital in the Abu Selim district of the capital, an area that had been under the control of an armed group until the recent killing of its leader, Abdel Ghani Al-Kikli, also known as Gheniwa.

In an official statement, the ministry said the bodies were found inside the morgue’s refrigerator following a report from the hospital administration. It also released photographs showing some of the bodies, which were either severely decomposed or burned, with their faces blurred.

The ministry confirmed that 23 of the bodies have so far been examined, and legal procedures have been initiated, including data documentation and the collection of biological samples.

This is the second such discovery within days. On Saturday, authorities announced that they had found nine unidentified bodies at the morgue of Al-Khadra Hospital, also located in Abu Selim. That area was a stronghold of the Stability Support Apparatus, formerly led by Al-Kikli.

These developments follow the sudden defeat of the group after clashes with armed factions aligned with the Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Amid the ongoing security tensions, Dbeibeh stressed that “the effort to eliminate armed groups is continuing,” adding that the ceasefire reached after the recent clashes remains in effect.

