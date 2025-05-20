Netherlands concerned over intensified Israeli strikes in Gaza, urges for ‘massive’ humanitarian aid

The Netherlands on Tuesday voiced concern over Israel’s intensified Israeli strikes on Gaza and urged steps to ensure that “massive” humanitarian aid can reach the embattled enclave, long deprived of aid by an Israeli blockade, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Much more is needed. We need a massive access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and we are also very concerned about the intensified Israeli war effort,” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said, talking to journalists during the EU Foreign Affairs Council held in Brussels.

Veldkamp also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting that Israel’s recent decision to “slightly” open up access to aid was “not enough.”

“I think that a continuing humanitarian blockade is clearly against international humanitarian law,” Veldkamp added, citing the need to review the Article 2 of the Association Agreement between Israel and the EU, urging both parties to respect human rights.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the Danish foreign minister, also urged Israel to start fulfilling its obligations under international law.

“I think we are right now witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” he added.

Veldkamp also stressed the importance for the Netherlands that the lifting of the sanctions on Syria is reversible.

Voicing reservations on Syria’s new government, he said: “We want to give the country perspective. And for perspective, you need economic development. For that, you need lifting of economic sanctions.”

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze pointed to the “conditionality” on the lifting of sanctions on Syria, underlining that it depends on whether Syria follows the requirements or not.

