Pakistan, Egypt discuss ‘alarming’ situation in Gaza

Pakistan and Egypt discussed on Tuesday developments in the Middle East, particularly the “alarming” situation in Gaza, where Israel has renewed its offensive, and urged the international community to ensure “consistent and timely delivery of badly needed” humanitarian assistance to the people of the besieged enclave, Anadolu reports.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a telephone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, hoped that the upcoming UN conference on two-state solution next month in New York would yield “meaningful outcomes,” his office.

The two leaders also discussed the current developments in the South Asia, following the latest military standoff between Pakistan and India.

Sharif stressed that Pakistan remains committed to upholding the ceasefire understanding with India “in the interest of regional peace.”

He drew Sisi’s attention to the significance of the Indus Waters Treaty, a crucial water sharing agreement between Pakistan and India, which New Delhi says has held in abeyance.

Any such step, he warned, would constitute a “red line” for Pakistan.

Sisi, for his part, welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India, and reaffirmed that Cairo wants stronger ties with Islamabad across all spheres.

He also appreciated Pakistan for sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians since its war on Gaza in October 2023. It abandoned a January ceasefire with Hamas in March and has intensified its offensive in Gaza in recent days, expanding ground operations and carrying out massive airstrikes.

Until Monday, Israel had also not allowed any food, aid, medicines or fuel to enter Gaza for more than two months.

