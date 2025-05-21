Hamas says Israeli negotiators in Qatar lack authority, aim to mislead world

Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday of using a ceasefire and hostage swap Israeli delegation in Doha to mislead the international community, saying the team lacks authority to make binding decisions.

“We consider the continued presence of the Zionist delegation in Doha — despite its clear lack of authority to reach an agreement—a blatant attempt by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu to deceive global public opinion and falsely portray participation in a negotiation process,” it said in a statement.

The prolonged stay of the delegation, without engaging in serious talks since Saturday, is a “blatant attempt by Netanyahu to deceive global public opinion and to falsely portray participation in negotiations.”

Hamas accused the prime minister of extending the delegation’s presence “day by day without entering serious talks.”

The group criticized Netanyahu’s recent statements about resuming aid to Gaza as an effort to “throw dust in the eyes” and deceive the international community.

No aid trucks have entered Gaza, including the few that reached the Kerem Shalom crossing, which have not been received by any international entity, the statement noted.

Hamas holds Israel responsible for “sabotaging attempts to reach a deal” and accused Israeli leaders of publicly vowing to continue the war and forcibly displace Palestinians.

Israel’s delegation includes members from the military, the Shin Bet security agency and the Prime Minister’s Office. But its mandate is reportedly limited to a US-brokered proposal presented months ago by envoy Steve Witkoff — a plan Netanyahu rejected, though Hamas has not.

The Witkoff plan calls for the release of hostages in two stages: half on the first day of the ceasefire, followed by extended talks to end the war. The remaining hostages would be freed if an agreement is reached during the two-month truce period.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported late Monday that Netanyahu decided to keep the delegation in Qatar for another day “to give the negotiations a chance.” The outlet cited an unnamed government official who said, “We’re staying in Doha to avoid offending the Americans. It wouldn’t look good if we left before Hamas.”

Still, KAN reported that “no progress has been made” and Israel may recall the delegation unless there is an “exceptional development” in talks.

Israel estimates 58 hostages are still held in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive. At the same time, more than 10,100 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, facing torture, hunger and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights reports.

Hamas has repeatedly offered to release Israeli captives “all at once” in exchange for ending the war, withdrawing Israeli forces from Gaza and releasing Palestinian prisoners. But Netanyahu has added new conditions, including the disarmament of Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, which Hamas refuses under continued occupation.

Israel has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

