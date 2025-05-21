Israel continues its assault on Gaza despite growing international criticism

Israel, on Tuesday, continued its new military assault on the Gaza Strip, despite mounting international criticism, DPA reported.

At least 85 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials reported that dozens of aid trucks had been allowed into the territory.

Although humanitarian aid began arriving in Gaza two days ago, the supplies urgently needed by the local population have still not reached them, according to the United Nations. Experts have warned that many of Gaza’s two million residents are at risk of starvation.

Under growing pressure from the United States and the international community, Israel agreed this week to allow a “limited” amount of aid into the Palestinian territory, after having previously blocked food, medicine, and fuel in an attempt to exert pressure on Hamas.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that despite the entry of aid, humanitarian workers have not been able to deliver supplies to the designated distribution points. He explained that Israeli forces forced aid workers to reload the supplies onto separate trucks, leaving them with insufficient time to distribute the aid.

The Israeli body responsible for coordinating humanitarian aid, COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories), said that five trucks entered Gaza on Monday and 93 on Tuesday. However, Dujarric stated that the UN had confirmed only a small number of trucks actually reached Gaza on Tuesday.

