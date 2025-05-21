Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Israel continues its assault on Gaza despite growing international criticism

May 21, 2025 at 12:47 pm

Palestinian residents of the region conduct a search and rescue work among the rubble of the destroyed houses after the Israeli attack on the home of the Nabhan family in Jabalia Refugee Camp killing 13 people, including children and women in Jabalia, Gaza on May 20, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinian residents of the region conduct a search and rescue work among the rubble of the destroyed houses after the Israeli attack on the home of the Nabhan family in Jabalia Refugee Camp killing 13 people, including children and women in Jabalia, Gaza on May 20, 2025. [Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

Israel, on Tuesday, continued its new military assault on the Gaza Strip, despite mounting international criticism, DPA reported.

At least 85 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials reported that dozens of aid trucks had been allowed into the territory.

Although humanitarian aid began arriving in Gaza two days ago, the supplies urgently needed by the local population have still not reached them, according to the United Nations. Experts have warned that many of Gaza’s two million residents are at risk of starvation.

Under growing pressure from the United States and the international community, Israel agreed this week to allow a “limited” amount of aid into the Palestinian territory, after having previously blocked food, medicine, and fuel in an attempt to exert pressure on Hamas.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that despite the entry of aid, humanitarian workers have not been able to deliver supplies to the designated distribution points. He explained that Israeli forces forced aid workers to reload the supplies onto separate trucks, leaving them with insufficient time to distribute the aid.

The Israeli body responsible for coordinating humanitarian aid, COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories), said that five trucks entered Gaza on Monday and 93 on Tuesday. However, Dujarric stated that the UN had confirmed only a small number of trucks actually reached Gaza on Tuesday.

 Expulsion and Occupation: Israel’s Proposed Gaza Plan

0 Comments

Latest news

See all

Trending