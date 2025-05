The situation in Gaza is beyond anything we can imagine. There was a chilling warning issued by the UN emergency relief chief today of 14,000 babies dying in the next 48 hours unless aid reaches them. Ceasefire talks in Doha have stalled in Doha because of because of “fundamental differences,” that’s according to Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani. Israel’s latest military offensive is undermining talks said Al-Thani.