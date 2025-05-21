Lufthansa, Italian Airways extend flight suspension to Tel Aviv until 8 June

Lufthansa Group and Italian ITA airways announced on Tuesday the extension of their suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until 8 June.

The decision follows nearly two weeks of disrupted air travel to and from Israel, driven by risks associated with missile attacks by the Yemen’s Houthi group (Ansar Allah), primarily targeting Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

In a statement published on its official website, the German airline said: “Due to the current situation the Lufthansa Group has decided to continue suspending their flights to and from Tel Aviv up until and including 08 June.”

The Lufthansa Group includes five airlines: Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Similarly, ITA Airways said on its X platform: “Due to the current circumstances, ITA Airways has decided to extend the suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv scheduled up and until June 8th.”

The two airlines had originally planned to resume operations to Tel Aviv early next week, after halting services on 4 May.

