Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad welcomes recent European responses to Israel genocide

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad has today issued a statement affirming that it was closely monitoring recent developments in European positions regarding the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Zionist occupation against the Palestinian people—particularly in the Gaza Strip.

The statement welcomed the tangible steps taken by European institutions and governments in response to the actions of the Israeli occupation. Foremost among these is the announcement by the European Union that it has decided to review its Association Agreement with the occupation in light of the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

Acting Secretary-General of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad, Hisham Abu Mahfouz, said: “The recent shifts in European positions—though still limited—represent a notable development in recognising the horrific reality faced by our people in Gaza. For nearly 600 days, Palestinians in the besieged Strip have endured relentless aggression and mass atrocities, while much of the international community has remained largely passive.”

The Conference underscored “that the continuation of crimes against humanity in Gaza—and the staggering number of civilian victims, especially among children and women—constitutes a serious test of Europe’s credibility and the integrity of its democratic institutions. Turning a blind eye undermines what little faith remains in an international order already compromised by double standards and selective justice in its treatment of oppressed peoples.”

The statement further reaffirmed “its rejection of any attempts to fragment Palestinian rights or impose partial solutions. It asserts that freedom, return, and self-determination are inalienable, non-negotiable rights. The Zionist occupation cannot be reformed or rebranded—it must be dismantled in all its colonial and apartheid forms.”

