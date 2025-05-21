Middle East Monitor
UN: One woman killed every hour in Gaza by Israeli strikes

May 21, 2025 at 1:46 pm

Relatives and loved ones of Palestinians, who lost their lives in Israeli attacks, mourn for their deceased ones at Nasser Hospital as funeral procedures are underway in Khan Yunis, Gaza on May 21, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

Israel’s military offensive on Gaza is resulting in the death of one woman every hour, UN Women has estimated

The UN agency that advances women’s rights reported that more than 28,000 women and girls have been killed in Gaza since the beginning of the war. Among the victims are thousands of mothers, leaving behind children, families, and devastated communities.

The agency stated that conditions in Gaza have worsened significantly since the collapse of the ceasefire in March. The situation has been further exacerbated by Israel’s ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid, which has now lasted nearly nine weeks.

UN Women warned that Gaza’s residents are suffering from severe shortages of food and essential supplies, with famine risks increasing. As a result, women and girls are facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

According to recent figures, the number of Palestinians killed due to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza since 7 October 2023 has risen to more than 53,500, with around 122,000 others injured.

