China calls for probe into Israeli gunfire during diplomats’ visit to Jenin

China today called for a “full investigation” into shots fired by Israeli occupation soldiers at a delegation of diplomats visiting the occupied West Bank, urging Tel Aviv against any “escalatory move”.

“We are closely following the incident. China firmly opposes any move that threatens the safety and security of the diplomatic personnel,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.

Beijing “calls for full investigation and efforts to prevent such incidents from happening again,” Mao said.

“China urges relevant sides, especially Israel, not to take any escalatory moves,” she added.

The Israeli military, in a breach of diplomatic norms, opened fire as the delegation of 35 ambassadors, consuls, and diplomats approached the Jenin refugee camp, which has been under siege since 21 January, said Ahmed Al-Deek, an assistant to the Palestinian foreign minister. The delegation included a Chinese diplomat.

Al-Deek, who was accompanying the group, said the shooting aimed to frighten the delegation and prevent them from entering the camp.

