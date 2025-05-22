EuroPal Forum urges UK Government to act over Israel’s ethnic cleansing in Gaza

EuroPal Forum has formally addressed a letter to members of the UK Cabinet, raising grave concerns over Israel’s latest military escalation in Gaza. The current operation, codenamed Operation Gideon’s Chariots, has already resulted in catastrophic civilian loss and mass displacement.

Since the beginning of this week, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed, including entire families who were wiped out in Israeli airstrikes on residential homes. The Forum citing the UN International Organization for Migration pointed out that over 19,000 civilians have been forcibly displaced in the last week.

Zaher Birawi, Chairman of EuroPal Forum, condemned the offensive stating: ‘What we are witnessing is not a war – it is a genocide and the systematic erasure of a people. The Israeli leadership is not hiding its objectives; it is openly pursuing ethnic cleansing while the world watches. The UK must rise above platitudes and take concrete action to halt complicity in these crimes.’

In light of the ongoing ‘scorched earth’ policy and systematic targeting of homes, civilian shelters, and critical infrastructure by Israel, the EuroPal letter called on the UK Government to take three urgent steps:

Immediately suspend all arms exports to Israel and impose a comprehensive arms embargo. Enforce targeted sanctions against Israeli officials directly involved in violations of international law. Support international accountability mechanisms, including the genocide case filed at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the ongoing investigations at the International Criminal Court (ICC)

The Forum emphasised that this is a defining moment for UK foreign policy. ‘Words of condemnation are no longer enough’, the letter concludes. ‘The UK must uphold its legal and moral responsibilities to protect civilian lives and ensure accountability for grave international crimes’.

