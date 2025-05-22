Israel PM Netanyahu dismisses speculation of rift with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday dismissed speculation of a falling out with the US administration following a visit to the Gulf by US President Donald Trump that left out Israel, Reuters reports.

Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates resulted in a series of big ticket business deals but fuelled widespread media commentary pointing out that Israel, Washington’s closest ally in the region, had not been included.

The visit followed Trump’s decision to end a US bombing campaign against Yemen – even as the group continued to fire missiles at Israel – and to seek nuclear talks with Iran.

Netanyahu, who had previously made no public comment on the issue, told reporters at a news conference that he had spoken to Trump around ten days ago and the president had told him: “Bibi I want you to know, I have a complete commitment to you and I have a complete commitment to the state of Israel.”

Amid growing international pressure on Israel, Trump has urged a quick end to the war on Gaza and spoken of the suffering of civilians in the besieged enclave, where an 11-week Israeli aid blockade has created a deep humanitarian crisis and fears that famine has set in.

