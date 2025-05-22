Israeli tanks storm, attack Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza

Israeli tanks stormed the courtyards of Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, north of Gaza, early today, amid intensive gunfire, burning tents used as outpatient clinics and injuring several medical employees and volunteers, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

“Israeli tanks targeted, for the second time, the hospital’s specialised surgery department at exactly 2:00am on Thursday,” Rafat Al-Majdalawi, director general of the Al-Awda Health and Community Society, said in a statement today.

Al-Majdalawi added that the tanks opened fire at the hospital’s buildings, damaging its infrastructure and its water and fuel tanks.

He appealed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Red Cross to provide immediate protection for hospital staff, volunteers, and the patients currently receiving medical care.

