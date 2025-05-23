Algeria chief of staff supervises military exercise near Morocco border

Chief of Staff of the Algerian Army, Lieutenant General Said Chengriha attended on Thursday a live-fire tactical exercise in the Tindouf region, near the border with Morocco, Algerian state television reported.

According to the report, the exercise dubbed “Fortress Impregnable 2025” was carried out by army units from the operational sector south of Tindouf, supported by units from various forces and weapons.

General Chengriha started on Wednesday a visit to the Third Military Region to supervise the implementation of the combat preparation program for the 2024-2025 training year.

During the visit, Chengriha delivered a guiding speech, broadcast to all units in the region, in which he emphasized the army’s commitment to conducting tactical exercises as a true measure of the combat experience of army personnel and their mastery of the equipment and weapons systems they have acquired.

He also emphasized the need to achieve complete harmony between the efforts exerted, the material resources, and the human resources mobilized to safeguard national sovereignty and preserve the security of the nation and its citizens.

