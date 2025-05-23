Gaza Municipality warns of ‘mass thirst’, health, environmental catastrophe amid ongoing genocide

The Gaza Municipality on Friday warned of an imminent total collapse of water and sanitation systems in the city due to the shortage of fuel supplies and Israel’s targeting of critical infrastructure, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to Anadolu, Hosni Mehanna, the municipality spokesperson, said Gaza is approaching a phase of “mass thirst” and a comprehensive health and environmental disaster affecting hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

“We urgently appeal to all international and humanitarian bodies to act immediately, stop Israel’s war, open crossings, and allow fuel and equipment entry,” he demanded.

Mehanna revealed that hundreds of families have been forced to relocate to Gaza City’s beach areas, which lack basic services, especially water access.

The spokesperson warned that water shortage would severely exacerbate humanitarian suffering, especially with famine spreading and the absence of basic living conditions “pushing the city toward an unprecedented environmental and health catastrophe.”

“Water demand has surged with displaced populations crowded in limited areas, while other zones receive no water due to destroyed infrastructure,” Mehanna explained. “This puts us on the verge of complete water system collapse.”

Since March 2, Gaza has faced a full blockade of essential humanitarian supplies, compounded by the resumption of large-scale military attacks by Israeli forces.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 53,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children.​​​​​​​

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

