Hamas condemns US lawmaker’s demand to nuke Gaza as genocide incitement

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, denounced on Friday US congressman Randy Fine’s demand to nuke the Gaza Strip as an “incitement to genocide”, Anadolu reports.

“This extremist call constitutes a full-fledged crime and exposes the fascist racist mentality that governs the thinking of some American politicians,” Hamas said in a statement.

The proposal by the Republican lawmaker from the US state of Florida violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, Hamas stressed, noting it constitutes public incitement to use weapons of mass destruction against Gaza’s more than 2 million civilians.

Fine’s incitement is a “monstrous call,” Hamas stressed, and the group indicated that it will not weaken the faith in the justice of the Palestinian cause, but will “once again expose the true face of the occupation and its backers.”

In an interview with Fox News, Fine said Thursday that Gaza should be “nuked,” likening it to the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki where the US dropped the atomic bomb in World War II, killing an estimated 215,00 victims in the first few months afterward.

READ: At least 94% of hospitals in Gaza damaged or destroyed: UN