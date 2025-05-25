14 Palestinians injured, 8 detained in Israeli military raids in occupied West Bank

At least 14 Palestinians were injured, and eight others detained in Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, medics said, Anadolu reports.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said a young Palestinian was run over by a military jeep in the town of Bruqin, west of the northern city of Salfit, and was hospitalized for medical attention.

Medics treated another Palestinian in the field after being assaulted by Israeli soldiers, the organization said.

Two more Palestinians, including a child, were injured by army fire in the northern city of Nablus, the official news agency Wafa reported.

The broadcaster said ten more people suffered temporary asphyxiation after Israeli forces used tear gas canisters in Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian homes and set fire to a house on the outskirts of Bruqin, local sources said.

Meanwhile, Israeli army forces rounded up eight Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said four people were detained in the northern city of Jenin.

Wafa said four more people, including a minor, were taken into custody in military raids in Hebron and Bethlehem.

The Israeli army has intensified home demolitions and field interrogations of Palestinians in the Bruqin and Kafr al-Dik towns of Salfit since a shooting attack that killed an illegal Israeli settler last week.

Since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, nearly 970 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared last July that Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

