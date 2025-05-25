British opposition leader claims Israel fighting ‘proxy war on behalf of the UK’ in Gaza

UK opposition leader Kemi Badenoch has claimed that Israel is fighting a “proxy war on behalf of the UK” in Gaza, drawing parallels between the conflict and Ukraine’s war against Russia, Anadolu reports.

In an interview with Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday, Badenoch made the controversial statement while defending Israel’s ongoing genocidal attacks on Gaza.

The comments come amid mounting international criticism of Israel’s actions and a sharp diplomatic fallout.

Badenoch was responding to a joint statement this week by France, the UK, and Canada, which called on Israel to halt the “intolerable” human suffering in Gaza. The trio warned that unless action is taken, “further concrete actions” would be implemented in response.

Following the statement, the UK government suspended free trade negotiations with Israel on Tuesday.

When asked whether she believed Netanyahu’s language was justified, Badenoch responded: “I’m not here to police the language of the prime minister of Israel. Who funds Hamas? Iran… an enemy of this country. Israel is fighting a proxy war on behalf of the UK, just like Ukraine is on behalf of Western Europe against Russia. We have to get serious!”

Phillips pressed her on whether she was equating Israeli attacks on Gaza with Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

“Israel is fighting a war. It is not for me to police exactly how they are doing that,” Badenoch said. “It is not a genocide, as people are saying.”

Phillips challenged her again, suggesting, “This morning it doesn’t sound like you’re criticizing anything that the Israelis do.”

“That’s not true,” she replied. “I have criticized things before, but right now there are 58 hostages who have not been returned home.”

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against defenseless civilians in the enclave.