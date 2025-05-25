Indonesia hails China for ‘consistent’ support of Palestinians

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hailed China for its “consistent” support of the Palestinian people, and solidarity with developing nations in their struggle against “imperialism, colonialism, and apartheid, ” Anadolu reports.

Addressing the Indonesia-China Business Reception in Jakarta, an event also attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Prabow praised Beijing’s “commitment to humanitarian values, both during its early stages of development and now as one of the world’s leading economic powers,” the Jakarta Globe reported Sunday.

The forum was hosted by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday, part of Li’s three-day visit to Indonesia that ends May 26.

The visit marks the 75th anniversary of relations between the two nations.

“To this day, we see China’s leaders continue to stand with the Palestinian people. This is truly something we are proud of,” the newspaper quoted Prabowo. “From my heart, on behalf of myself and the people of Indonesia, I express my respect for the leadership of the People’s Republic of China in defending oppressed peoples across the globe.”

China has long supported liberation movements in countries still suffering under imperialism and colonialism, he said.

On bilateral relations, Prabowo said Indonesia-China cooperation should go beyond economic interests, calling for a stronger strategic partnership rooted in shared humanitarian values and global solidarity.

The Chinese premier urged the two countries to increase cooperation, strengthen industrial integration and safeguard free trade, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Amid an evolving international situation intertwined with turmoil, he observed that “unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, and acts of bullying are increasing.”

Li added that the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has continued to strengthen bonds, delivering tangible benefits to businesses and people in both countries while injecting greater certainty into the world economy.

China, he said, is ready to share incremental growth space and development opportunities with all countries, including Indonesia, and remains steadfast in opening up wider to the world.

Beijing will create a more favorable environment for foreign enterprises to invest and operate in the country, Li added.

