UNRWA calls for allowing more aid to ease starvation in Gaza

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) called Sunday for the entry of hundreds of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip to ease starvation in the war-torn enclave, Anadolu reports.

“A meaningful and uninterrupted flow of aid into Gaza is the only way to prevent the current disaster from spiraling further,” the UN agency said in a statement on X.

“The least needed is 500-600 trucks every day managed through the UN, including UNRWA. The people of Gaza cannot wait any longer.”

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since March 2, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights, and international reports.

Gaza’s government media office said that at least 58 Palestinians starved to death amid a lack of food caused by the Israeli siege.

In recent days, Israel has promoted a misleading narrative claiming that it allows aid into the country, even though only about 100 trucks have entered, less than 1% of the population’s basic needs.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against defenseless civilians in the enclave.

